Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen Co.-Scottsville 62, Logan Co. 34

Bardstown 76, Washington Co. 37

Barren Co. 57, Bowling Green 27

Beechwood 51, Pendleton County (KY) 48

Belfry 74, Phelps 39

Bell Co. 55, Lynn Camp 19

Bethlehem 69, Nelson Co. 53

Bishop Brossart 70, Bracken Co. 32

Boone Co. 59, Villa Madonna 43

Boyd Co. 72, Fairview 17

Boyle Co. 72, Garrard Co. 26

Breathitt Co. 70, Lee Co. 48

Burgin 48, Lou. Fairdale 47

CEC 58, Lou. Doss 39

Calloway Co. 25, Marshall Co. 18

Campbellsville 81, Elizabethtown 80

Cannelton, Ind. 30, Cloverport 27

Carlisle Co. 64, Christian Fellowship 19

Casey Co. 59, Somerset 45

Clay Co. 77, Barbourville 34

Cooper 72, Scott (KY) 39

Cumberland Co. 61, Clinton Co. 36

Daviess Co. 54, Henderson Co. 50

E. Central, Ind. 54, Dixie Heights 42

East Jessamine 57, Mercer Co. 50

Eminence 56, Trimble County 54

Fleming Co. 68, Bath County (KY) 60

Floyd Central 70, Martin County 52

Francis Parker 49, IHS 34

Frederick Douglass 73, Lex. Bryan Station 37

George Rogers Clark 75, Bourbon Co. 19

Grant Co. 64, Conner 61

Graves Co. 72, Murray 49

Green Co. 78, Caverna 18

Greenwood 67, Todd Co. Central 45

John Hardin 69, Lou. Moore 52

June Buchanan 57, Jenkins 54

Knott Co. Central 45, Letcher County Central 38

Lafayette 43, Lex. Dunbar 41

Lawrence Co. 61, Pike Co. Central 52

Lincoln Co. 76, Danville 42

Lou. Christian Academy 51, LKY (Louisville) 40

Lou. Ky. Country Day 50, Lou. Collegiate 37

Lou. Mercy 68, Lou. Ballard 66

Lou. Portland Christian 44, Cornerstone 33

Lou. Sacred Heart 92, Lou. Waggener 8

Lyon Co. 55, Caldwell Co. 31

Madison Central 47, Lexington Catholic 34

Meade Co. 67, North Bullitt 54

Monroe Co. 62, Adair Co. 49

North Laurel 48, Southwestern 36

North Oldham 48, Lou. Fern Creek 32

Owensboro Catholic 81, Madisonville 50

Owsley Co. 65, Powell Co. 30

Pikeville 63, Betsy Layne 52

Prestonsburg 53, Elliott Co. 21

Raceland 69, Greenup Co. 64

Rockcastle County 66, Pulaski Co. 50

Russell 50, East Carter 43

South Laurel 60, Corbin 38

South Warren 63, Glasgow 54

Union Co. 43, Livingston Central 42

Western Hills 60, Great Crossing 56

Whitley Co. 71, Williamsburg 28

Wolfe Co. 57, Jackson City 18

