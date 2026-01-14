Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allen Co.-Scottsville 62, Logan Co. 34
Bardstown 76, Washington Co. 37
Barren Co. 57, Bowling Green 27
Beechwood 51, Pendleton County (KY) 48
Belfry 74, Phelps 39
Bell Co. 55, Lynn Camp 19
Bethlehem 69, Nelson Co. 53
Bishop Brossart 70, Bracken Co. 32
Boone Co. 59, Villa Madonna 43
Boyd Co. 72, Fairview 17
Boyle Co. 72, Garrard Co. 26
Breathitt Co. 70, Lee Co. 48
Burgin 48, Lou. Fairdale 47
CEC 58, Lou. Doss 39
Calloway Co. 25, Marshall Co. 18
Campbellsville 81, Elizabethtown 80
Cannelton, Ind. 30, Cloverport 27
Carlisle Co. 64, Christian Fellowship 19
Casey Co. 59, Somerset 45
Clay Co. 77, Barbourville 34
Cooper 72, Scott (KY) 39
Cumberland Co. 61, Clinton Co. 36
Daviess Co. 54, Henderson Co. 50
E. Central, Ind. 54, Dixie Heights 42
East Jessamine 57, Mercer Co. 50
Eminence 56, Trimble County 54
Fleming Co. 68, Bath County (KY) 60
Floyd Central 70, Martin County 52
Francis Parker 49, IHS 34
Frederick Douglass 73, Lex. Bryan Station 37
George Rogers Clark 75, Bourbon Co. 19
Grant Co. 64, Conner 61
Graves Co. 72, Murray 49
Green Co. 78, Caverna 18
Greenwood 67, Todd Co. Central 45
John Hardin 69, Lou. Moore 52
June Buchanan 57, Jenkins 54
Knott Co. Central 45, Letcher County Central 38
Lafayette 43, Lex. Dunbar 41
Lawrence Co. 61, Pike Co. Central 52
Lincoln Co. 76, Danville 42
Lou. Christian Academy 51, LKY (Louisville) 40
Lou. Ky. Country Day 50, Lou. Collegiate 37
Lou. Mercy 68, Lou. Ballard 66
Lou. Portland Christian 44, Cornerstone 33
Lou. Sacred Heart 92, Lou. Waggener 8
Lyon Co. 55, Caldwell Co. 31
Madison Central 47, Lexington Catholic 34
Meade Co. 67, North Bullitt 54
Monroe Co. 62, Adair Co. 49
North Laurel 48, Southwestern 36
North Oldham 48, Lou. Fern Creek 32
Owensboro Catholic 81, Madisonville 50
Owsley Co. 65, Powell Co. 30
Pikeville 63, Betsy Layne 52
Prestonsburg 53, Elliott Co. 21
Raceland 69, Greenup Co. 64
Rockcastle County 66, Pulaski Co. 50
Russell 50, East Carter 43
South Laurel 60, Corbin 38
South Warren 63, Glasgow 54
Union Co. 43, Livingston Central 42
Western Hills 60, Great Crossing 56
Whitley Co. 71, Williamsburg 28
Wolfe Co. 57, Jackson City 18
