Tottenham midfielder Bentancur has hamstring surgery in worry for Uruguay ahead of World Cup

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has undergone surgery on his right hamstring, in a potential concern for Uruguay five months out from the World Cup.

Bentancur sustained the injury in the 3-2 loss at Bournemouth in the Premier League last week, Tottenham said Tuesday.

The English club gave no timeline regarding Bentancur’s likely return, only saying he “will now commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff.”

The World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, starts June 11.

Uruguay is in a group with Spain, Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia.

Tottenham is already without midfielders James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski because of their long-term injuries, while winger Mohammed Kudus isn’t expected to return until after the March international break because of a thigh problem.

Spurs have been linked in the British media with a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher.

