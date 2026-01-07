Tottenham great Martin Chivers dies at age 80

LONDON (AP) — Martin Chivers, the former Tottenham and England striker, has died. He was 80. Chivers’ death was confirmed…

LONDON (AP) — Martin Chivers, the former Tottenham and England striker, has died. He was 80.

Chivers’ death was confirmed in a statement by Spurs on Wednesday. The Premier League club did not state the cause of death.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of our legendary former striker,” Spurs posted on X — going on to describe him as “one of the all-time greats.”

Chivers is fourth on Tottenham’s all-time scoring list with 174 goals in 367 appearances. He is behind only Harry Kane, Jimmy Greaves and Bobby Smith on that list.

He joined the London club in 1968, winning two English League Cups and the UEFA Cup. He left for Swiss team Servette in 1976.

Tottenham said its players would wear black armbands in honor of its former player for the game against Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Chivers started his career at Southampton, where he scored 108 goals in 189 appearances. Southampton said it was “deeply saddened” by the news of his death.

Chivers also played 24 times for England and scored 13 goals.

“Our condolences go out to his friends and family at this sad time,” the English Football Association said.

After helping Southampton to promotion to England’s top flight, Chivers later joined Spurs for a then British record fee of 125,000 pounds ($168,000 today).

He was part of a successful Spurs team that reached four finals in as many years. He scored both goals in the 1971 League Cup final as Tottenham beat Aston Villa 2-0 to lift the trophy.

He scored two more in the UEFA Cup final the following year in a 3-2 aggregate victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Chivers helped Tottenham to a second League Cup triumph in 1973.

