Tottenham fans repeat calls for Frank to leave after underwhelming draw at Burnley

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Tottenham fans again rounded on under-pressure coach Thomas Frank in the team’s underwhelming 2-2 draw at next-to-last Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

The game ended with more chants by Spurs’ travelling contingent for Frank to be fired, after Cristian Romero’s diving header in the 90th minute salvaged a point.

The mounting pressure on Frank had eased somewhat thanks to a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in midweek, which left Tottenham in fifth place in the Champions League standings.

It has returned, similar to the levels it was last weekend when angry Tottenham fans called for the Danish coach’s departure after a 2-1 home loss to West Ham.

“First and foremost, I want to thank them for travelling and supporting the team throughout the game,” Frank, the replacement for Ange Postecoglou in the offseason, said about the fans. “I’m sure they can recognize and acknowledge, especially the first half, the improvement there. We could and should have been out of sight.

“But also they acknowledge the willpower and character of the team that keep running, keep fighting to the end. We just need to keep going. We do so many things right but there’s no doubt it’s not dropping so easy for us.”

Tottenham’s winless league run in 2026 was extended to five matches. The team is languishing in 14th place, eight points above the relegation zone.

“The message to the fans, as I’ve said all the time, is that we’re working very hard to make sure everything is going (in) the right direction,” Frank said, “and that we’ll keep doing that.”

