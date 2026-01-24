Toronto visits Oklahoma City following Gilgeous-Alexander’s 47-point game

Toronto Raptors (28-19, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (37-9, first in the Western Conference) Oklahoma City;…

Toronto Raptors (28-19, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (37-9, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City takes on the Toronto Raptors after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 47 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 117-114 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

The Thunder are 20-4 on their home court. Oklahoma City ranks ninth in the NBA with 52.5 points in the paint led by Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 13.0.

The Raptors are 15-9 in road games. Toronto is third in the Eastern Conference with 29.6 assists per game led by Immanuel Quickley averaging 6.3.

The Thunder’s 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Raptors give up. The Raptors score 6.3 more points per game (114.3) than the Thunder give up (108.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.3 points and 6.2 assists for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Raptors. Quickley is averaging 16.3 points and 5.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 118.9 points, 42.0 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 113.4 points, 41.7 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Ajay Mitchell: out (hip), Nikola Topic: out (groin), Jalen Williams: out (thigh), Alex Caruso: out (adductor), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Aaron Wiggins: out (groin), Isaiah Hartenstein: out (calf).

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (back), Collin Murray-Boyles: out (thumb), Ja’Kobe Walter: out (hip).

