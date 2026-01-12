Toronto hosts Philadelphia following overtime win against Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (21-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (24-16, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Toronto; Monday, 7:30…

Philadelphia 76ers (21-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (24-16, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -3; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts the Philadelphia 76ers following the Toronto Raptors’ 116-115 overtime victory against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Raptors are 21-11 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 19.3 fast break points led by RJ Barrett averaging 4.0.

The 76ers are 7-4 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Andre Drummond averaging 3.4.

The Raptors’ 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 12.2 per game the 76ers give up. The 76ers average 117.2 points per game, 4.9 more than the 112.3 the Raptors allow to opponents.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Raptors defeated the 76ers 116-115 in overtime in their last meeting on Jan. 11. Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 31 points, and Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 38 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnes is scoring 19.4 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Raptors. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 18.5 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the past 10 games.

Maxey is averaging 30.9 points, 6.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the 76ers. VJ Edgecombe is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 7-3, averaging 116.2 points, 46.1 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 117.7 points, 43.0 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (back), Chucky Hepburn: out (knee), Brandon Ingram: out (thumb), RJ Barrett: out (ankle), Ja’Kobe Walter: day to day (hip).

76ers: Joel Embiid: out (knee), Paul George: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.