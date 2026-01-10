Toffoli gets 2nd goal of game in OT to rally Sharks to 5-4 win over Stars

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Toffoli scored twice and added an assist, including the winning goal at 1:58 of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Toffoli scored twice and added an assist, including the winning goal at 1:58 of overtime as the San Jose Sharks rallied from two goals down to beat the Dallas Stars 5–4 on Saturday.

Adam Gaudette had a goal and an assist, and Alexander Wennberg and Jeff Skinner also scored for the Sharks, who have won three straight and six of seven. Macklin Celebrini had three assists to extend his point streak to 13 games, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 16 saves.

Jason Robertson scored his 26th goal of the season and added an assist for Dallas, Mikko Rantanen also had a goal and an assist, and Justin Hryckowian and Kyle Capobianco also scored. Casey DeSmith finished with 26 saves.

In the extra period, Toffoli scored on a one-timer off a pass from William Eklund for the win. Celebrini also had an assist on the play, giving him 46 on the season and two goals and five assists in overtimes.

San Jose was 4 for 6 on the power play, including the two by Toffoli. Dallas was 0 for 2

Rantanen scored his 18th of the season at 7:53 of the third period to push Dallas’ lead to 4-2

Toffoli got the Sharks within one at 9:28, and Gaudette tied it with 4:59 left in regulation.

Hryckowian opened the scoring at 7:33 of the first period, and Robertson doubled the lead with 57 seconds remaining in the period.

Wennberg’s power-play goal at 4:44 of the second got the Sharks on the scoreboard, and Skinner tied it on the man advantage 10:05 later.

Capobianco put Dallas back ahead with 59 seconds left in the middle period.

Stars: At Los Angeles on Monday.

Sharks: Host Vegas on Sunday.

