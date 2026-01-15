Tkachuk scores 200th goal as Senators hand Rangers 5th straight loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored his 200th regular-season NHL goal and had three assists, and the Ottawa Senators…

NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored his 200th regular-season NHL goal and had three assists, and the Ottawa Senators handed the New York Rangers a fifth consecutive loss, beating them 8-4 on Wednesday night.

Tkachuk, a St. Louis native who is set to play for the U.S. at the Milan Cortina Olympics, helped set up Drake Batherson’s goal on the power play 2:18 in and Dylan Cozens’ with 5.7 seconds left in the first period. Adding goals from Nick Jensen and Tkachuk in between, the Senators scored four in a period at Madison Square Garden for the first time in their 33-season franchise history.

Home fans booed their team off the ice at the first intermission after a lackluster 20 minutes, and it did not get much better until long after the outcome had been determined. The Rangers lost for the 17th time in 22 games at the Garden and are now in last place in the Eastern Conference.

Jonathan Quick allowed six goals on 17 shots before getting the mercy pull and relieved by Spencer Martin a little past the midway point of the second. Quick was hardly to blame for New York’s eighth defeat in nine games, with mistakes by teammates in front of him putting the veteran goaltender in all sorts of difficult positions.

At the other end of the rink, Leevi Merilainen, making his ninth consecutive start in Linus Ullmark’s absence, had 18 saves and allowed two goals to Gabe Perreault and one apiece to Noah Laba and Alexis Lafrenière.

DEVILS 3, KRAKEN 2, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game on a breakaway at 3:42 of overtime to give New Jersey a victory over Seattle.

Hischier took a pass from Jack Hughes and broke in on goalie Philipp Grubauer. As Seattle’s Matty Beniers caught up, Hischier turned to to his backhand to shield Beniers and put a shot past Grubauer. The New Jersey captain leads the team with 15 goals.

Cody Glass also scored for New Jersey, and Jacob Markstrom made 15 saves. The Devils built on a 5-2 victory Monday night in Minnesota that ended a four-game losing streak.

Jared McCann and defenseman Adam Larsson scored for Seattle, and Grubauer stopped 23 shots. The Kraken have two games left on a trip that opened with a loss at Carolina and a victory over the New York Rangers.

SABRES 5, FLYERS 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin scored a pair of power-play goals and Buffalo won for the 14th time in its last 16 games, beating Philadelphia.

Mattias Samuelsson, Jack Quinn and Ryan McLeod also scored goals, while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 20 saves. Josh Doan and Tage Thompson had a pair of assists each for a Sabres team that had just 14 shots and was coming off a Monday night loss to Florida.

Owen Tippett and Trevor Zegras scored for the Flyers, who lost their fourth in a row. Dan Vladar started in net and made three saves in the first period before getting injured and being replaced at the start of the second by Sam Ersson, who made six saves.

Dahlin gave the Sabres the lead at 9:30 of the first period, his first goal since Dec. 20.

Samuelsson made it 2-0 with 4:47 left in the first. Samuelsson now has eight goals this season, one more than his first five NHL seasons combined.

Quinn scored at 4:22 of the second to make it 3-0 before Tippett scored his sixth goal in his last 12 games midway through the period.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, KINGS 2, OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mark Stone scored 25 seconds into overtime, Jack Eichel had three assists and Vegas beat Los Angeles.

Eichel found Stone in front for a shot into an open goal.

The Golden Knights recovered to win their season-best fifth straight after Brandt Clarke tied it at 2 for the Kings with 1:27 remaining in regulation.

Braeden Bowman and Mitch Marner also scored for Vegas, and Akira Schmid made 22 saves. The Golden Knights have picked up a point in six straight games.

Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist, and Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves for the Kings. They have lost four of five.

Clarke jammed in Adrian Kempe’s centering pass at the left post with Kuemper off for an extra attacker.

Schmid got his third straight win, and his 14-4-5 record has helped the Golden Knights navigate the absence of Adin Hill because of a lower-body injury

