Timberwolves take on the Heat in non-conference play

Miami Heat (20-16, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (23-13, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves host Norman Powell and the Miami Heat in non-conference play.

The Timberwolves are 12-6 in home games. Minnesota is eighth in the NBA with 32.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 7.1.

The Heat are 7-10 on the road. Miami ranks third in the NBA scoring 55.4 points per game in the paint led by Jaime Jaquez Jr. averaging 11.2.

The Timberwolves’ 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 13.9 per game the Heat give up. The Heat are shooting 47.3% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 45.9% the Timberwolves’ opponents have shot this season.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Timberwolves defeated the Heat 125-115 in their last meeting on Jan. 3. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 33 points, and Powell led the Heat with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is averaging 22.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 35.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kel’el Ware is averaging 12.4 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Heat. Powell is averaging 34.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 118.9 points, 46.1 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 121.1 points, 45.9 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: out (foot).

Heat: Jaime Jaquez Jr.: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

