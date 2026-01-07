Timberwolves face the Cavaliers on 3-game win streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (21-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (24-13, sixth in the Western Conference) Minneapolis; Thursday, 8…

Cleveland Cavaliers (21-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (24-13, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota heads into a matchup with Cleveland as winners of three consecutive games.

The Timberwolves are 13-6 in home games. Minnesota has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cavaliers have gone 8-8 away from home. Cleveland has an 11-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Timberwolves’ 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are the same per game average that the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers are shooting 46.6% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 45.6% the Timberwolves’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 22.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 30.7 points over the last 10 games.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 29.8 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 20.1 points and 7.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 120.1 points, 47.2 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 121.4 points, 46.0 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: day to day (foot).

Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Dean Wade: day to day (knee), Larry Nance Jr.: out (calf).

