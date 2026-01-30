Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens Bible 49, Shoals Christian 30
Baker 48, Vigor 41
Beauregard 68, LaFayette 45
Benjamin Russell 50, Chilton County 22
Billingsley 35, Breakthrough Charter 28
Brantley 63, Luverne 57
Cherokee County 61, Geraldine 30
Childersburg 54, Talladega 36
Clements 52, Rogers 39
Colbert Heights 36, Phillips-Bear Creek 27
Coosa Christian 62, Victory Chr. 40
Cottonwood 55, Houston Academy 32
Deshler 79, Wilson 51
Dothan 60, Russell County 49
Ezekiel Academy 45, Chilton Christian Academy 17
Fairview 75, Lawrence County 66
Fayette County 44, Hamilton 36
Foley 64, Baldwin County High School 20
Francis Marion 69, Maplesville 40
Hatton 51, Colbert County 50
Hokes Bluff High School 59, Sand Rock 50
Holly Pond 61, Addison 27
J.U. Blacksher 56, Excel 20
Jackson (AL) 50, Southern Choctaw 32
Kinston 63, Straughn 22
Lanett 56, Pike Road 41
Lauderdale County 58, Central-Florence 31
Mars Hill Bible 70, Madison Academy 44
Moody (AL) 67, Ragland 43
Oak Grove 46, Curry 27
Pennington 35, West End 33
Pleasant Grove 56, Shades Valley 54
Ponce de Leon, Fla. 65, Emmanuel Christian 12
Prattville Christian Academy 52, Holtville 25
R.C. Hatch 90, University Charter 50
Reeltown 46, Alabama Christian Academy 27
Robertsdale 30, Citronelle 27
Saint James School 59, Hillcrest 57
Samson 57, Elba 25
Shelby County 58, Montevallo 20
Slocomb 54, Daleville 40
Southeastern 63, Douglas 56
Stanhope Elmore 73, ohnson Abernathy Graetz (JAG) High School 13
Sylvania 50, Cedar Bluff 31
T.R. Miller 68, Flomaton 21
Tabernacle Christian School 56, Lighthouse Baptist 13
Thorsby 56, Autauga Academy 10
Wenonah 56, Fultondale 34
West Limestone 52, Lexington 47
West Lowndes, Miss. 46, Aliceville 25
Winston County 55, Sumiton Christian 34
Winterboro 84, Central Coosa 1
Wiregrass Kings 42, Ballard Christian 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Faith Christian vs. Ranburne, ccd.
Ohatchee vs. Lincoln, ccd.
Wadley vs. Handley, ccd.
