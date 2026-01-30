Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Athens Bible 49, Shoals Christian 30 Baker 48, Vigor 41 Beauregard 68, LaFayette 45 Benjamin Russell 50,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens Bible 49, Shoals Christian 30

Baker 48, Vigor 41

Beauregard 68, LaFayette 45

Benjamin Russell 50, Chilton County 22

Billingsley 35, Breakthrough Charter 28

Brantley 63, Luverne 57

Cherokee County 61, Geraldine 30

Childersburg 54, Talladega 36

Clements 52, Rogers 39

Colbert Heights 36, Phillips-Bear Creek 27

Coosa Christian 62, Victory Chr. 40

Cottonwood 55, Houston Academy 32

Deshler 79, Wilson 51

Dothan 60, Russell County 49

Ezekiel Academy 45, Chilton Christian Academy 17

Fairview 75, Lawrence County 66

Fayette County 44, Hamilton 36

Foley 64, Baldwin County High School 20

Francis Marion 69, Maplesville 40

Hatton 51, Colbert County 50

Hokes Bluff High School 59, Sand Rock 50

Holly Pond 61, Addison 27

J.U. Blacksher 56, Excel 20

Jackson (AL) 50, Southern Choctaw 32

Kinston 63, Straughn 22

Lanett 56, Pike Road 41

Lauderdale County 58, Central-Florence 31

Mars Hill Bible 70, Madison Academy 44

Moody (AL) 67, Ragland 43

Oak Grove 46, Curry 27

Pennington 35, West End 33

Pleasant Grove 56, Shades Valley 54

Ponce de Leon, Fla. 65, Emmanuel Christian 12

Prattville Christian Academy 52, Holtville 25

R.C. Hatch 90, University Charter 50

Reeltown 46, Alabama Christian Academy 27

Robertsdale 30, Citronelle 27

Saint James School 59, Hillcrest 57

Samson 57, Elba 25

Shelby County 58, Montevallo 20

Slocomb 54, Daleville 40

Southeastern 63, Douglas 56

Stanhope Elmore 73, ohnson Abernathy Graetz (JAG) High School 13

Sylvania 50, Cedar Bluff 31

T.R. Miller 68, Flomaton 21

Tabernacle Christian School 56, Lighthouse Baptist 13

Thorsby 56, Autauga Academy 10

Wenonah 56, Fultondale 34

West Limestone 52, Lexington 47

West Lowndes, Miss. 46, Aliceville 25

Winston County 55, Sumiton Christian 34

Winterboro 84, Central Coosa 1

Wiregrass Kings 42, Ballard Christian 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Faith Christian vs. Ranburne, ccd.

Ohatchee vs. Lincoln, ccd.

Wadley vs. Handley, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.