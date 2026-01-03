Thompson, Jaques, Daniel score third-period goals, Goldeneyes rally to 4-3 victory over Fleet

DETROIT (AP) — Claire Thompson, Sophie Jaques and Izzy Daniel scored consecutive goals in the third period to rally the…

DETROIT (AP) — Claire Thompson, Sophie Jaques and Izzy Daniel scored consecutive goals in the third period to rally the expansion Vancouver Goldeneyes to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Fleet on Saturday night during a Takeover Tour stop at Little Caesars Arena.

Jamie Lee Rattray scored for the first time this season to give front-running Boston (6-0-1-2) a 3-1 lead just 19 seconds into the third period.

Vancouver (3-1-1-5) shook it off and used goals by Thompson at 4:21, and Jaques on the power play at 8:01 to pull even. It was the second time the Goldeneyes scored with an extra skater in their last 14 opportunities. Daniel gave the Goldeneyes the lead 3:22 later and goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer made it stand up.

Tereza Vanišová notched her fifth assist and Michela Cava her third on Thompson’s score. Daniel earned her first assist of the campaign on Jaques’ goal, while Hannah Miller collected her third. Miller added another assist on the winner and Jenn Gardiner was credited with her third.

Olivia Mobley used assists from Ella Huber and Rylind MacKinnon to score her third goal and stake Boston to a 1-0 lead just 4:22 into the match.

Miller, who had 10 goals for Toronto last season, answered with her first for the Goldeneyes when she scored unassisted 23 seconds later to tie it.

The Fleet took a 2-1 lead less than three minutes later on Susanna Tapani’s third goal. Sophie Shirley collected her third assist.

The two teams split 12 shots in a scoreless second period after Boston outshot Vancouver 16-4 in the first.

Aerin Frankel finished with 17 saves in goal for the Fleet, while Maschmeyer stopped 24 for the Goldeneyes.

Up next

Boston: Hosts Seattle on Wednesday.

Vancouver: At Ottawa on Friday.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.