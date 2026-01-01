Tampa Bay brings 5-game win streak into matchup with Los Angeles

Tampa Bay Lightning (23-13-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (16-13-9, in the Pacific Division) Los Angeles; Thursday,…

Tampa Bay Lightning (23-13-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (16-13-9, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -132, Lightning +110; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to keep a five-game win streak intact when they play the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles is 16-13-9 overall and 5-8-4 in home games. The Kings have a +one scoring differential, with 98 total goals scored and 97 given up.

Tampa Bay has a 12-4-3 record in road games and a 23-13-3 record overall. The Lightning have a +26 scoring differential, with 129 total goals scored and 103 allowed.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Kings won 2-1 in the last meeting. Adrian Kempe led the Kings with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has 13 goals and 12 assists for the Kings. Alex Laferriere has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Nikita Kucherov has 18 goals and 33 assists for the Lightning. Darren Raddysh has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.2 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.1 assists, 6.5 penalties and 17.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

