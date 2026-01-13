Tampa Bay brings 10-game win streak into matchup with Pittsburgh

Tampa Bay Lightning (28-13-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (21-14-9, in the Metropolitan Division) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Tampa Bay Lightning (28-13-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (21-14-9, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -132, Penguins +110; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning seek to keep a 10-game win streak alive when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pittsburgh is 21-14-9 overall and 10-7-5 at home. The Penguins are 5-5-4 in one-goal games.

Tampa Bay has a 16-4-3 record in road games and a 28-13-3 record overall. The Lightning serve 13.8 penalty minutes per game to rank second in the league.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season. The Penguins won the last meeting 4-3. Evgeni Malkin scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Mantha has scored 14 goals with 15 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Nikita Kucherov has 23 goals and 44 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has scored six goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Lightning: 10-0-0, averaging five goals, 9.2 assists, 7.1 penalties and 21 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.