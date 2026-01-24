Strawther scores 20 points as short-handed Nuggets outlast slumping Bucks 102-100

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Julian Strawther scored a season-high 20 points and the short-handed Denver Nuggets built a 23-point lead before…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Julian Strawther scored a season-high 20 points and the short-handed Denver Nuggets built a 23-point lead before hanging on to beat the slumping Milwaukee Bucks 102-100 on Friday night.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo injured his right calf and Denver’s Aaron Gordon strained his right hamstring during the game. Antetokounmpo missed eight games and Gordon was out 19 games with similar injuries earlier this season.

After trailing 86-63 with 10½ minutes left, Milwaukee cut Denver’s lead to 99-97 on Ryan Rollins’ 3-pointer with 29.3 seconds remaining. Denver made it 101-97 when Tim Hardaway Jr. sank two free throws with 10.6 seconds left.

Rollins hit another 3 to make it 101-100 with 5.4 seconds left. Jalen Pickett got fouled with 4.5 seconds remaining and hit his first free throw, but missed the second.

Milwaukee’s Kyle Kuzma got the rebound, dribbled just beyond midcourt and fired a desperation shot that bounced off the front rim.

Rollins scored 15 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter for the Bucks, who lost for the fifth time in six games. Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for Milwaukee before leaving with 34 seconds left.

Antetokounmpo had his lower right leg wrapped in the first half and never appeared to be comfortable the rest of the way.

The Nuggets remained without three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who last played Dec. 29 as he deals with a bone bruise in his left knee. Gordon scored 13 points in the first half and didn’t play the rest of the game.

Other players missing for Denver included Jamal Murray (inflammation of right hamstring and left hip), Peyton Watson (left ankle sprain and right ankle strain) and Jonas Valanciunas (right calf strain). Watson had scored 35 points in a 107-97 victory at Washington one night earlier.

Hardaway had 17 points and Bruce Brown 15 for Denver.

Milwaukee’s Kevin Porter Jr. missed a second straight game with an oblique strain. The Bucks also didn’t have AJ Green or Gary Trent Jr. due to illnesses.

Up next

Nuggets: Visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

Bucks: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

