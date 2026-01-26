Stephen Curry, Draymond Green to miss Warriors’ game at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry and Draymond Green won’t play for Golden State on Monday night at Minnesota due to…

Both players suited up Sunday afternoon as the Warriors defeated the Timberwolves 111-85 in Minneapolis. But coach Steve Kerr said Curry’s balky right knee was causing him enough trouble on Monday morning to rule him out.

Green is sidelined with a back injury.

Kerr expressed hope that both players would be back in the lineup for Wednesday’s game at Utah.

The Warriors were already short-handed after losing forward Jimmy Butler for the season with a torn ACL. Forward Jonathan Kuminga also will sit out with a bone bruise and a hyperextended left knee.

