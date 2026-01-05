Stars visit the Hurricanes after Johnston’s 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (25-9-8, in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (25-14-3, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7…

Dallas Stars (25-9-8, in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (25-14-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Wyatt Johnston scored two goals in the Stars’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

Carolina has a 13-8-1 record in home games and a 25-14-3 record overall. The Hurricanes have a 22-4-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

Dallas is 25-9-8 overall and 13-3-5 on the road. The Stars have a 12-1-0 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Stars won 3-2 in the previous matchup. Miro Heiskanen led the Stars with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has scored 17 goals with 25 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 24 goals and 25 assists for the Stars. Johnston has scored six goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Stars: 4-3-3, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

