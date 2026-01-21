Stars visit the Blue Jackets after Robertson’s 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (28-13-9, in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (22-20-7, in the Metropolitan Division) Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7…

Dallas Stars (28-13-9, in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (22-20-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Jason Robertson scored two goals in the Stars’ 6-2 win over the Boston Bruins.

Columbus is 22-20-7 overall and 11-8-4 at home. The Blue Jackets have a -19 scoring differential, with 144 total goals scored and 163 conceded.

Dallas has gone 15-6-6 in road games and 28-13-9 overall. The Stars have gone 14-2-4 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

The teams match up Thursday for the second time this season. The Blue Jackets won the last meeting 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Marchenko has 18 goals and 23 assists for the Blue Jackets. Charlie Coyle has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 19 goals and 44 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has scored six goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Stars: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

