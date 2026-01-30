Stars play the Mammoth following Bourque’s 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (31-14-9, in the Central Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (28-22-4, in the Central Division) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9…

Dallas Stars (31-14-9, in the Central Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (28-22-4, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Utah Mammoth after Mavrik Bourque’s two-goal game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stars’ 5-4 shootout win.

Utah has a 9-6-0 record in Central Division games and a 28-22-4 record overall. The Mammoth have a 26-8-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

Dallas has a 31-14-9 record overall and a 9-4-1 record in Central Division play. The Stars rank eighth in NHL play with 177 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Mammoth won 2-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Guenther has 23 goals and 22 assists for the Mammoth. Nick Schmaltz has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 30 goals and 33 assists for the Stars. Matt Duchene has scored five goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Stars: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.