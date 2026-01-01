Stars come into matchup with the Blackhawks on losing streak

Dallas Stars (25-8-7, in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (14-18-7, in the Central Division) Chicago; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Dallas Stars (25-8-7, in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (14-18-7, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -190, Blackhawks +158; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars, on a three-game losing streak, play the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago has a 14-18-7 record overall and a 3-4-1 record in Central Division games. The Blackhawks have a 7-7-5 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Dallas is 25-8-7 overall with a 7-2-1 record against the Central Division. The Stars have scored 137 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank second in league play.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Blackhawks won 4-3 in a shootout in the previous meeting. Tyler Bertuzzi led the Blackhawks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Donato has scored nine goals with six assists for the Blackhawks. Bertuzzi has four goals over the last 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 23 goals and 23 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has scored four goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Stars: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.