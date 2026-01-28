St. Louis hosts Florida following Schenn’s 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (28-21-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (19-25-9, in the Central Division) St. Louis; Thursday, 8…

Florida Panthers (28-21-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (19-25-9, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Florida Panthers after Brayden Schenn scored two goals in the Blues’ 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars.

St. Louis is 12-10-6 in home games and 19-25-9 overall. The Blues have allowed 180 goals while scoring 129 for a -51 scoring differential.

Florida is 14-10-0 on the road and 28-21-3 overall. The Panthers are third in NHL play with 244 total penalties (averaging 4.7 per game).

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Blues won 6-2 in the last meeting. Jake Neighbours led the Blues with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou has scored 11 goals with 13 assists for the Blues. Schenn has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has 26 goals and 24 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has scored five goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 2-7-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 5.5 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.