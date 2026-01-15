Live Radio
St. Louis Blues leading scorer Robert Thomas is out 2 weeks with a lower-body injury

The Associated Press

January 15, 2026, 2:35 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues put leading scorer Robert Thomas on injured reserve Thursday and said the veteran center will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

President of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong said Thomas is out because of a lower-body injury. Coach Jim Montgomery had previously ruled Thomas out of playing Friday night at the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have won 11 games in a row.

Thomas, 26, ranks first on the team with 22 assists and 33 points and is tied for the most goals with 11. Thomas missed the Blues’ most recent game Tuesday night at Carolina and did not practice Thursday.

St. Louis sits in 13th place in the NHL’s 16-team Western Conference with an 18-21-8 record through 47 games and is five points out of the second and final wild-card spot.

