Spurs take on the Rockets, aim for 4th straight victory

San Antonio Spurs (30-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (25-15, fifth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -3.5; over/under is 222

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Spurs take on Houston.

The Rockets have gone 3-4 against division opponents. Houston leads the NBA with 16.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 4.5.

The Spurs are 7-1 against the rest of their division. San Antonio is the Western Conference leader with 34.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Victor Wembanyama averaging 8.9.

The Rockets average 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer makes per game than the Spurs allow (13.4). The Spurs average 13.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than the Rockets allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 8 the Spurs won 121-110 led by 24 points from Harrison Barnes, while Alperen Sengun scored 25 points for the Rockets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is averaging 26.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Rockets. Amen Thompson is averaging 20.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Wembanyama is scoring 24.8 points per game and averaging 10.8 rebounds for the Spurs. Julian Champagnie is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 106.8 points, 50.3 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points per game.

Spurs: 6-4, averaging 111.4 points, 47.2 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Tari Eason: day to day (ankle), Steven Adams: out (ankle).

Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (thigh).

