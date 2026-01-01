Spurs’ Wembanyama doesn’t expect to miss time after hyperextending knee in win over Knicks

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama says he feels fine and does not expect to miss any time after hyperextending…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama says he feels fine and does not expect to miss any time after hyperextending his left knee Wednesday against the New York Knicks.

Now, whether the San Antonio Spurs agree with the center’s prognosis remains to be seen. But, all sides are grateful the episode was not anything worse.

“It’s a good thing it was just a hyperextension,” Wembanyama said. “It should be minimal, whatever this thing is.”

Wembanyama left Wednesday night’s rematch with the Knicks in the fourth quarter, but returned to the bench in time to see the Spurs win 134-132.

Wembanyama finished with 31 points and 13 rebounds in 24 minutes as San Antonio avenged a 124-113 loss to New York in the NBA Cup final on Dec. 16.

Wembanyama took to the court after Wednesday’s game to gleefully lead the newest Spurs tradition that he created — having the crowd clap their hands after each bang of the drum.

“I was confident,” Wembanyama said. “I wasn’t bad. I was this close to coming back into the game. They have to hold me back.”

Wembanyama went to the locker room with just under 11 minutes remaining, but returned to the Spurs bench with 1:22 left in the game. He was alone and walking without a limp when he returned.

“I’m feeling good, just sore,” Wembanyama said. “Very confident (he is healthy).”

Wembanyama leaped to gather an offensive rebound over Knicks enter Karl-Anthony Towns with 10:32 left in the game and lost possession when he landed. Replays showed there was no contact, but Wembanyama’s left foot slid forward and his knee appeared to hyperextend.

Wembanyama remained on the court while New York went on offense. Spurs forward Kelly Olynyk intentionally committed a foul so the Spurs could check on Wembanyama. Spurs guards Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox helped Wembanyama get up before he hobbled straight to the locker room unassisted.

San Antonio trainers, doctors and general manager Brian Wright followed Wembanyama to the locker room.

Wembanyama was heard yelling “I’ll be back” several times to the fans as he ran through the tunnel toward the locker room while emphatically throwing his hands down.

True to his word, Wembanyama quietly walked past the fans back to the bench.

It was a welcome sight for the Spurs after some tense minutes.

Wembanyama said the Spurs checked his knee while he was in the locker room, but he expects the team to conduct more tests Thursday.

Wembanyama said he expects to play Friday at Indiana.

“I expect to play in the next game, I don’t know what they’re expecting,” he said.

