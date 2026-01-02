Spurs beat free-falling Pacers 123-113 without Wembanyama

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points and the San Antonio Spurs won their first game since Victor Wembanyama…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points and the San Antonio Spurs won their first game since Victor Wembanyama injured his left knee, beating the Indiana 123-113 on Friday night for the Pacers’ 11th straight loss.

Wembanyama hyperextended his knee Wednesday night in a home victory over New York. An MRI showed no ligament damage and the 7-foot-4 center stayed in San Antonio to rehabilitate the injury.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said Wembanyama is day-to-day but wouldn’t rule out the possibility he could play against Portland on Saturday night in San Antonio. The Spurs are 10-3 with Wembanyama doesn’t play.

Dylan Harper added 22 points for the Spurs, and Stephon Castle had 19.

Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Andrew Nembhard had 19 points, and Micah Potter added 16 in his first start in five games with Pacers.

The Pacers shot 51% while the Spurs made 44% overall. San Antonio made 22 of 28 free throws while Indiana was 13 of 15.

The Spurs scored the first six points of the third quarter to to make it 77-58. The Pacers regrouped to cut it to 93-85 after three quarters. San Antonio maintained control throughout the fourth quarter.

Up next

Spurs Host Portland on Saturday night.

Pacers: At Orlando on Sunday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.