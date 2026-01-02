Sports on TV for Jan. 3 – 4

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Jan. 3
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia at NC State
Noon
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
CBSSN — Northeastern at Campbell
CW — Clemson at Pittsburgh
ESPN — Kentucky at Alabama
ESPNU — UTSA at Temple
FOX — Providence vs. St. John’s, New York
TNT — Villanova at Butler
TRUTV — Villanova at Butler
USA — VCU at Duquesne
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech
SECN — Auburn at Georgia
1:30 p.m.
CBS — BYU at Kansas St.
2 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Georgia Tech
CBSSN — Dayton at Loyola of Chicago
ESPNU — Vanderbilt at South Carolina
FS1 — Xavier at DePaul
PEACOCK — Kansas at UCF
FOX — Houston at Cincinnati
TNT — Baylor at TCU
TRUTV — Baylor at TCU
USA — La Salle at George Washington
2:15 p.m.
CW — North Carolina at SMU
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Arkansas
3:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Oklahoma
3:45 p.m.
CBS — Duke at Florida St.
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Oral Roberts at N. Dakota St.
ESPNU — LSU at Texas A&M
PEACOCK — Arizona at UTA
USA — Rhode Island at George Mason
5 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern
ESPN2 — Colorado at Arizona St.
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Davidson at Saint Joseph’s
ESPNU — Wichita St. at Charlotte
PEACOCK — UCLA at Iowa
SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas
7 p.m.
BTN — Illinois vs. Penn St., Philadelphia
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at New Mexico
FOX — Purdue at Wisconsin
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Missouri
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at San Diego St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
FS1 — Seton Hall at UConn
8 p.m.
PEACOCK — Southern Cal at UCLA
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL: Calgary at San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at Miami
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Philadelphia at New York
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Boston at L.A. Clippers
NFL FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.
ABC — Carolina at Tampa Bay
ESPN — Carolina at Tampa Bay
8 p.m.
ABC — Seattle at San Francisco
ESPN — Seattle at San Francisco
ESPN2 — Seattle at San Francisco (NFL on ESPN with Peyton and Eli)
NHL HOCKEY
Noon
ABC — Pittsburgh at Detroit
7 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at N.Y. Islanders
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Rangers at Celtic
7:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Aston Villa
9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Dundee at Dundee United
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Burnley at Brighton & Hove Albion
12:15 p.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Taawoun at Al Ittihad
12:30 p.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Arsenal at AFC Bournemouth
10 p.m.
FS2 — MASL: Empire at San Diego
SPEED SKATING
4 p.m.
NBC — ISU: 2026 U.S. Winter Olympic Trials, Milwaukee
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — United Cup – Day 2 Group Stage: USA v. ARG & AUS v. NOR
6:30 p.m.
TENNIS — United Cup – Day 3 Group Stage; Brisbane – ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — United Cup – Day 3 Group Stage; Brisbane – ATP/WTA Early Rounds
_____
Sunday, Jan. 4
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
PEACOCK — Creighton at Seton Hall
USA — Richmond at Fordham
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida Atlantic at Tulane
ESPNU — UAB at South Florida
2 p.m.
NBC — Marquette at UConn
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bradley at Murray St.
8 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Indiana
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Notre Dame at Duke
BTN — Illinois at Michigan St.
CBSSN — George Mason at VCU
SECN — Missouri at Kentucky
1 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at North Carolina
2 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Florida St.
BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.
CW — California at NC State
SECN — South Carolina at Florida
3 p.m.
ESPN — Baylor at Iowa St.
ESPN2 — Mississippi at Texas
4 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville
BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin
PEACOCK — Villanova at Marquette
SECN — Tennessee at Auburn
5 p.m.
ESPN — LSU at Vanderbilt
6 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Boston College
BTN — Indiana at Maryland
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Division III Championship: North Central (Ill.) vs. Wis.-River Falls, Canton, Ohio
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (BOY’S)
4:30 p.m.
NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship: TBD, Semifinal, Saint Paul, Minn.
8:30 p.m.
NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship: TBD, Semifinal, Saint Paul, Minn.
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Minnesota, Cleveland at Cincinnati, Indianapolis at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Atlanta, Dallas at N.Y. Giants, Tennessee at Jacksonville
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: L.A. Chargers at Denver, Kansas City at Las Vegas, Washington at Philadelphia, N.Y. Jets at Buffalo
FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Chicago, Arizona at L.A. Rams, Miami at New England
820 p.m.
NBC — Baltimore at Pittsburgh
PEACOCK — Baltimore at Pittsburgh
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Coventry City at Birmingham City
7:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United
9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Wrexham at Derby County
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Liverpool at Fulham
12:15 p.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Hilal at Damac FC
SPEED SKATING
2 p.m.
USA — ISU: 2026 U.S. Winter Olympic Trials, Milwaukee
4 p.m.
NBC — ISU: 2026 U.S. Winter Olympic Trials, Milwaukee
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — United Cup – Day 3 Group Stage; Brisbane – ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6:30 p.m.
TENNIS — United Cup – Day 4 Group Stage; Brisbane – ATP/WTA, Auckland – WTA & Hong Kong-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — United Cup; ATP/WTA Brisbane; WTA Auckland; ATP Hong Kong
_____
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.