Sports on TV for Jan. 3 – 4

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Jan. 3 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 11 a.m. ESPN2 — Virginia…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Jan. 3

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Virginia at NC State

Noon

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

CBSSN — Northeastern at Campbell

CW — Clemson at Pittsburgh

ESPN — Kentucky at Alabama

ESPNU — UTSA at Temple

FOX — Providence vs. St. John’s, New York

TNT — Villanova at Butler

TRUTV — Villanova at Butler

USA — VCU at Duquesne

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech

SECN — Auburn at Georgia

1:30 p.m.

CBS — BYU at Kansas St.

2 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — Dayton at Loyola of Chicago

ESPNU — Vanderbilt at South Carolina

FS1 — Xavier at DePaul

PEACOCK — Kansas at UCF

FOX — Houston at Cincinnati

TNT — Baylor at TCU

TRUTV — Baylor at TCU

USA — La Salle at George Washington

2:15 p.m.

CW — North Carolina at SMU

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Arkansas

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Oklahoma

3:45 p.m.

CBS — Duke at Florida St.

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Oral Roberts at N. Dakota St.

ESPNU — LSU at Texas A&M

PEACOCK — Arizona at UTA

USA — Rhode Island at George Mason

5 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern

ESPN2 — Colorado at Arizona St.

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Davidson at Saint Joseph’s

ESPNU — Wichita St. at Charlotte

PEACOCK — UCLA at Iowa

SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas

7 p.m.

BTN — Illinois vs. Penn St., Philadelphia

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at New Mexico

FOX — Purdue at Wisconsin

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Missouri

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at San Diego St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

FS1 — Seton Hall at UConn

8 p.m.

PEACOCK — Southern Cal at UCLA

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Calgary at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Miami

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia at New York

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Boston at L.A. Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.

ABC — Carolina at Tampa Bay

ESPN — Carolina at Tampa Bay

8 p.m.

ABC — Seattle at San Francisco

ESPN — Seattle at San Francisco

ESPN2 — Seattle at San Francisco (NFL on ESPN with Peyton and Eli)

NHL HOCKEY

Noon

ABC — Pittsburgh at Detroit

7 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at N.Y. Islanders

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Rangers at Celtic

7:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Aston Villa

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Dundee at Dundee United

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Burnley at Brighton & Hove Albion

12:15 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Taawoun at Al Ittihad

12:30 p.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Arsenal at AFC Bournemouth

10 p.m.

FS2 — MASL: Empire at San Diego

SPEED SKATING

4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: 2026 U.S. Winter Olympic Trials, Milwaukee

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup – Day 2 Group Stage: USA v. ARG & AUS v. NOR

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup – Day 3 Group Stage; Brisbane – ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — United Cup – Day 3 Group Stage; Brisbane – ATP/WTA Early Rounds

Sunday, Jan. 4

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

PEACOCK — Creighton at Seton Hall

USA — Richmond at Fordham

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida Atlantic at Tulane

ESPNU — UAB at South Florida

2 p.m.

NBC — Marquette at UConn

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bradley at Murray St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Indiana

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Notre Dame at Duke

BTN — Illinois at Michigan St.

CBSSN — George Mason at VCU

SECN — Missouri at Kentucky

1 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at North Carolina

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Florida St.

BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.

CW — California at NC State

SECN — South Carolina at Florida

3 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at Iowa St.

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Texas

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville

BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin

PEACOCK — Villanova at Marquette

SECN — Tennessee at Auburn

5 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Vanderbilt

6 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Boston College

BTN — Indiana at Maryland

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Division III Championship: North Central (Ill.) vs. Wis.-River Falls, Canton, Ohio

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (BOY’S)

4:30 p.m.

NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship: TBD, Semifinal, Saint Paul, Minn.

8:30 p.m.

NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship: TBD, Semifinal, Saint Paul, Minn.

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Minnesota, Cleveland at Cincinnati, Indianapolis at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Atlanta, Dallas at N.Y. Giants, Tennessee at Jacksonville

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: L.A. Chargers at Denver, Kansas City at Las Vegas, Washington at Philadelphia, N.Y. Jets at Buffalo

FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Chicago, Arizona at L.A. Rams, Miami at New England

820 p.m.

NBC — Baltimore at Pittsburgh

PEACOCK — Baltimore at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Coventry City at Birmingham City

7:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Wrexham at Derby County

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Liverpool at Fulham

12:15 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Hilal at Damac FC

SPEED SKATING

2 p.m.

USA — ISU: 2026 U.S. Winter Olympic Trials, Milwaukee

4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: 2026 U.S. Winter Olympic Trials, Milwaukee

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup – Day 3 Group Stage; Brisbane – ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup – Day 4 Group Stage; Brisbane – ATP/WTA, Auckland – WTA & Hong Kong-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — United Cup; ATP/WTA Brisbane; WTA Auckland; ATP Hong Kong

