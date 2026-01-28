All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|35
|26
|8
|1
|0
|53
|106
|66
|Pensacola
|34
|20
|9
|4
|1
|45
|101
|95
|Huntsville
|35
|20
|10
|5
|0
|45
|118
|94
|Roanoke
|35
|18
|14
|2
|1
|39
|98
|92
|Evansville
|34
|16
|12
|1
|5
|38
|89
|90
|Quad City
|36
|16
|15
|4
|1
|37
|92
|101
|Knoxville
|33
|15
|15
|1
|2
|33
|81
|94
|Birmingham
|35
|14
|16
|1
|4
|33
|93
|118
|Macon
|32
|13
|13
|3
|3
|32
|76
|86
|Fayetteville
|33
|13
|15
|4
|1
|31
|66
|84
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Quad City at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Macon at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Quad City at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Macon at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
