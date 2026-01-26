All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|35
|26
|8
|1
|0
|53
|106
|66
|Pensacola
|34
|20
|9
|4
|1
|45
|101
|95
|Huntsville
|35
|20
|10
|5
|0
|45
|118
|94
|Roanoke
|35
|18
|14
|2
|1
|39
|98
|92
|Evansville
|34
|16
|12
|1
|5
|38
|89
|90
|Quad City
|36
|16
|15
|4
|1
|37
|92
|101
|Knoxville
|33
|15
|15
|1
|2
|33
|81
|94
|Birmingham
|35
|14
|16
|1
|4
|33
|93
|118
|Macon
|32
|13
|13
|3
|3
|32
|76
|86
|Fayetteville
|33
|13
|15
|4
|1
|31
|66
|84
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Peoria 3, Evansville 1
Macon at Fayetteville, ppd
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
