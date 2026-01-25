All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 35 26 8 1 0 53 106 66…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 35 26 8 1 0 53 106 66 Pensacola 34 20 9 4 1 45 101 95 Huntsville 35 20 10 5 0 45 118 94 Roanoke 35 18 14 2 1 39 98 92 Evansville 34 16 12 1 5 38 89 90 Quad City 36 16 15 4 1 37 92 101 Knoxville 33 15 15 1 2 33 81 94 Birmingham 35 14 16 1 4 33 93 118 Macon 32 13 13 3 3 32 76 86 Fayetteville 33 13 15 4 1 31 66 84

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville 3, Fayetteville 2

Pensacola 4, Knoxville 2

Quad City 4, Evansville 2

Roanoke 3, Macon 2

Sunday’s Games

Peoria 3, Evansville 1

Macon at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 4:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

