All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|33
|24
|8
|1
|0
|49
|100
|64
|Huntsville
|32
|19
|9
|4
|0
|42
|111
|84
|Pensacola
|32
|19
|9
|3
|1
|42
|94
|89
|Evansville
|31
|16
|10
|0
|5
|37
|85
|81
|Roanoke
|33
|17
|13
|2
|1
|37
|92
|85
|Quad City
|34
|15
|14
|4
|1
|35
|87
|96
|Knoxville
|31
|14
|14
|1
|2
|31
|75
|87
|Macon
|30
|12
|12
|3
|3
|30
|69
|80
|Birmingham
|33
|12
|16
|1
|4
|29
|85
|114
|Fayetteville
|31
|12
|15
|3
|1
|28
|62
|80
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham 3, Macon 2
Fayetteville 3, Roanoke 2
Huntsville 4, Knoxville 3
Evansville 2, Pensacola 1
Peoria 4, Quad City 3
Sunday’s Games
Peoria 2, Quad City 1
Pensacola 3, Macon 2
Monday’s Games
Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.