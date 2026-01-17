All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 31 22 8 1 0 45 94 60…

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 31 22 8 1 0 45 94 60 Pensacola 30 18 8 3 1 40 90 85 Huntsville 31 18 9 4 0 40 107 81 Roanoke 32 17 12 2 1 37 90 82 Evansville 30 15 10 0 5 35 83 80 Quad City 32 15 14 3 0 33 83 90 Knoxville 30 14 14 1 1 30 72 83 Macon 28 12 12 2 2 28 65 74 Birmingham 32 11 16 1 4 27 82 112 Fayetteville 30 11 15 3 1 26 59 78

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Macon 4, Birmingham 1

Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 0

Knoxville 2, Huntsville 0

Evansville 3, Pensacola 2

Peoria 3, Quad City 2

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 6 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

