All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|30
|21
|8
|1
|0
|43
|91
|58
|Huntsville
|30
|18
|8
|4
|0
|40
|107
|79
|Pensacola
|29
|18
|8
|3
|0
|39
|88
|82
|Roanoke
|31
|16
|12
|2
|1
|35
|87
|82
|Evansville
|28
|14
|10
|0
|4
|32
|77
|74
|Quad City
|31
|15
|14
|2
|0
|32
|81
|87
|Knoxville
|29
|13
|14
|1
|1
|28
|70
|83
|Macon
|27
|11
|12
|2
|2
|26
|61
|73
|Fayetteville
|29
|11
|14
|3
|1
|26
|59
|75
|Birmingham
|30
|10
|15
|1
|4
|25
|77
|105
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Birmingham at Macon, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:10 p.m.
