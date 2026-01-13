All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 30 21 8 1 0 43 91 58…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 30 21 8 1 0 43 91 58 Huntsville 30 18 8 4 0 40 107 79 Pensacola 29 18 8 3 0 39 88 82 Roanoke 31 16 12 2 1 35 87 82 Evansville 28 14 10 0 4 32 77 74 Quad City 31 15 14 2 0 32 81 87 Knoxville 29 13 14 1 1 28 70 83 Macon 27 11 12 2 2 26 61 73 Fayetteville 29 11 14 3 1 26 59 75 Birmingham 30 10 15 1 4 25 77 105

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:10 p.m.

