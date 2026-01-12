All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 30 21 8 1 0 43 91 58…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 30 21 8 1 0 43 91 58 Huntsville 30 18 8 4 0 40 107 79 Pensacola 29 18 8 3 0 39 88 82 Roanoke 31 16 12 2 1 35 87 82 Evansville 28 14 10 0 4 32 77 74 Quad City 31 15 14 2 0 32 81 87 Knoxville 29 13 14 1 1 28 70 83 Macon 27 11 12 2 2 26 61 73 Fayetteville 29 11 14 3 1 26 59 75 Birmingham 30 10 15 1 4 25 77 105

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City 5, Pensacola 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

