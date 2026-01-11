All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|30
|21
|8
|1
|0
|43
|91
|58
|Huntsville
|30
|18
|8
|4
|0
|40
|107
|79
|Pensacola
|29
|18
|8
|3
|0
|39
|88
|82
|Roanoke
|31
|16
|12
|2
|1
|35
|87
|82
|Evansville
|28
|14
|10
|0
|4
|32
|77
|74
|Quad City
|31
|15
|14
|2
|0
|32
|81
|87
|Knoxville
|29
|13
|14
|1
|1
|28
|70
|83
|Macon
|27
|11
|12
|2
|2
|26
|61
|73
|Fayetteville
|29
|11
|14
|3
|1
|26
|59
|75
|Birmingham
|30
|10
|15
|1
|4
|25
|77
|105
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville 4, Fayetteville 1
Roanoke 4, Macon 1
Evansville 3, Huntsville 2
Peoria 5, Birmingham 0
Pensacola 4, Quad City 1
Sunday’s Games
Quad City 5, Pensacola 1
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.
