All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|29
|20
|8
|1
|0
|41
|86
|58
|Huntsville
|29
|18
|7
|4
|0
|40
|105
|76
|Pensacola
|27
|17
|7
|3
|0
|37
|83
|76
|Roanoke
|30
|15
|12
|2
|1
|33
|83
|81
|Evansville
|27
|13
|10
|0
|4
|30
|74
|72
|Quad City
|29
|14
|13
|2
|0
|30
|75
|82
|Knoxville
|29
|13
|14
|1
|1
|28
|70
|83
|Macon
|26
|11
|11
|2
|2
|26
|60
|69
|Fayetteville
|29
|11
|14
|3
|1
|26
|59
|75
|Birmingham
|29
|10
|14
|1
|4
|25
|77
|100
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 3, Knoxville 1
Macon 5, Roanoke 2
Huntsville 5, Evansville 4
Peoria 4, Birmingham 1
Quad City 7, Pensacola 5
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville 4, Fayetteville 1
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pensacola at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
