All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 29 20 8 1 0 41 86 58 Huntsville 29 18 7 4 0 40 105 76 Pensacola 27 17 7 3 0 37 83 76 Roanoke 30 15 12 2 1 33 83 81 Evansville 27 13 10 0 4 30 74 72 Quad City 29 14 13 2 0 30 75 82 Knoxville 29 13 14 1 1 28 70 83 Macon 26 11 11 2 2 26 60 69 Fayetteville 29 11 14 3 1 26 59 75 Birmingham 29 10 14 1 4 25 77 100

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Knoxville 1

Macon 5, Roanoke 2

Huntsville 5, Evansville 4

Peoria 4, Birmingham 1

Quad City 7, Pensacola 5

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Fayetteville 1

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

