All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 29 20 8 1 0 41 86 58 Huntsville 28 17 7 4 0 38 100 72 Pensacola 26 17 6 3 0 37 78 69 Roanoke 30 15 12 2 1 33 83 81 Evansville 26 13 10 0 3 29 70 67 Quad City 28 13 13 2 0 28 68 77 Macon 26 11 11 2 2 26 60 69 Fayetteville 28 11 13 3 1 26 58 71 Knoxville 28 12 14 1 1 26 66 82 Birmingham 29 10 14 1 4 25 77 100

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham 5, Roanoke 2

Macon 3, Knoxville 0

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Knoxville 1

Macon 5, Roanoke 2

Peoria 4, Birmingham 1

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

