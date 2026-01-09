All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|29
|20
|8
|1
|0
|41
|86
|58
|Huntsville
|28
|17
|7
|4
|0
|38
|100
|72
|Pensacola
|26
|17
|6
|3
|0
|37
|78
|69
|Roanoke
|30
|15
|12
|2
|1
|33
|83
|81
|Evansville
|26
|13
|10
|0
|3
|29
|70
|67
|Quad City
|28
|13
|13
|2
|0
|28
|68
|77
|Macon
|26
|11
|11
|2
|2
|26
|60
|69
|Fayetteville
|28
|11
|13
|3
|1
|26
|58
|71
|Knoxville
|28
|12
|14
|1
|1
|26
|66
|82
|Birmingham
|29
|10
|14
|1
|4
|25
|77
|100
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Birmingham 5, Roanoke 2
Macon 3, Knoxville 0
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 3, Knoxville 1
Macon 5, Roanoke 2
Peoria 4, Birmingham 1
Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pensacola at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.