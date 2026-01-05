All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 28 19 8 1 0 39 82 57…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 28 19 8 1 0 39 82 57 Huntsville 28 17 7 4 0 38 100 72 Pensacola 26 17 6 3 0 37 78 69 Roanoke 28 15 10 2 1 33 79 71 Evansville 26 13 10 0 3 29 70 67 Quad City 28 13 13 2 0 28 68 77 Knoxville 26 12 12 1 1 26 65 76 Fayetteville 27 10 13 3 1 24 55 70 Birmingham 27 9 13 1 4 23 71 94 Macon 24 9 11 2 2 22 52 67

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City 3, Evansville 1

Peoria 3, Knoxville 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

