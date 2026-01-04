All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|28
|17
|7
|4
|0
|38
|100
|72
|Pensacola
|26
|17
|6
|3
|0
|37
|78
|69
|Peoria
|27
|18
|8
|1
|0
|37
|79
|56
|Roanoke
|28
|15
|10
|2
|1
|33
|79
|71
|Evansville
|25
|13
|9
|0
|3
|29
|69
|64
|Knoxville
|25
|12
|11
|1
|1
|26
|64
|73
|Quad City
|27
|12
|13
|2
|0
|26
|65
|76
|Fayetteville
|27
|10
|13
|3
|1
|24
|55
|70
|Birmingham
|27
|9
|13
|1
|4
|23
|71
|94
|Macon
|24
|9
|11
|2
|2
|22
|52
|67
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Macon 3, Fayetteville 2
Evansville 4, Quad City 0
Huntsville 4, Birmingham 1
Pensacola 3, Roanoke 1
Peoria 4, Knoxville 0
Sunday’s Games
Evansville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
Knoxville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
