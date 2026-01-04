All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 28 17 7 4 0 38 100 72…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 28 17 7 4 0 38 100 72 Pensacola 26 17 6 3 0 37 78 69 Peoria 27 18 8 1 0 37 79 56 Roanoke 28 15 10 2 1 33 79 71 Evansville 25 13 9 0 3 29 69 64 Knoxville 25 12 11 1 1 26 64 73 Quad City 27 12 13 2 0 26 65 76 Fayetteville 27 10 13 3 1 24 55 70 Birmingham 27 9 13 1 4 23 71 94 Macon 24 9 11 2 2 22 52 67

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Macon 3, Fayetteville 2

Evansville 4, Quad City 0

Huntsville 4, Birmingham 1

Pensacola 3, Roanoke 1

Peoria 4, Knoxville 0

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

