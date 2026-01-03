All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|27
|16
|7
|4
|0
|36
|96
|71
|Pensacola
|25
|16
|6
|3
|0
|35
|75
|68
|Peoria
|26
|17
|8
|1
|0
|35
|75
|56
|Roanoke
|27
|15
|9
|2
|1
|33
|78
|68
|Evansville
|24
|12
|9
|0
|3
|27
|65
|64
|Knoxville
|24
|12
|10
|1
|1
|26
|64
|69
|Quad City
|26
|12
|12
|2
|0
|26
|65
|72
|Fayetteville
|26
|10
|13
|3
|0
|23
|53
|67
|Birmingham
|26
|9
|12
|1
|4
|23
|70
|90
|Macon
|23
|8
|11
|2
|2
|20
|49
|65
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Macon 3, Fayetteville 2
Huntsville 8, Birmingham 0
Quad City 4, Evansville 1
Roanoke 4, Pensacola 2
Peoria 5, Knoxville 4
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 6 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Evansville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
Knoxville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
