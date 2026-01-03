All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 27 16 7 4 0 36 96 71…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 27 16 7 4 0 36 96 71 Pensacola 25 16 6 3 0 35 75 68 Peoria 26 17 8 1 0 35 75 56 Roanoke 27 15 9 2 1 33 78 68 Evansville 24 12 9 0 3 27 65 64 Knoxville 24 12 10 1 1 26 64 69 Quad City 26 12 12 2 0 26 65 72 Fayetteville 26 10 13 3 0 23 53 67 Birmingham 26 9 12 1 4 23 70 90 Macon 23 8 11 2 2 20 49 65

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Macon 3, Fayetteville 2

Huntsville 8, Birmingham 0

Quad City 4, Evansville 1

Roanoke 4, Pensacola 2

Peoria 5, Knoxville 4

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 6 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

