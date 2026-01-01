All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 24 16 5 3 0 35 73 64…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 24 16 5 3 0 35 73 64 Huntsville 26 15 7 4 0 34 88 71 Peoria 25 16 8 1 0 33 70 52 Roanoke 26 14 9 2 1 31 74 66 Evansville 23 12 8 0 3 27 64 60 Knoxville 23 12 10 1 0 25 60 64 Quad City 25 11 12 2 0 24 61 71 Birmingham 25 9 11 1 4 23 70 82 Fayetteville 25 10 13 2 0 22 51 64 Macon 22 7 11 2 2 18 46 63

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Pensacola 2, Macon 1

Roanoke 5, Fayetteville 2

Quad City 3, Peoria 2

Birmingham 6, Evansville 1

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 6 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

