All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 35 26 8 1 0 53 106 66 Pensacola 34 20 9 4 1 45 101 95 Huntsville 35 20 10 5 0 45 118 94 Roanoke 35 18 14 2 1 39 98 92 Evansville 34 16 12 1 5 38 89 90 Quad City 36 16 15 4 1 37 92 101 Knoxville 33 15 15 1 2 33 81 94 Birmingham 35 14 16 1 4 33 93 118 Macon 32 13 13 3 3 32 76 86 Fayetteville 33 13 15 4 1 31 66 84

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Quad City at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Quad City at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

