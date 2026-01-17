Live Radio
Sony Open in Hawaii Scores

The Associated Press

January 17, 2026, 10:47 PM

Saturday

At Waialae Country Club

Honolulu

Purse: $9.1 million

Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70

Third Round

Davis Riley 67-64-67—198
Chris Gotterup 63-69-68—200
Harry Hall 65-69-66—200
Kevin Roy 62-69-69—200
Ryan Gerard 69-64-68—201
John Parry 64-68-69—201
Nick Taylor 62-69-70—201
Corey Conners 70-67-65—202
Patrick Rodgers 66-67-69—202
Adam Svensson 65-70-67—202
Si Woo Kim 69-66-68—203
Seonghyeon Kim 63-68-72—203
Jacob Bridgeman 69-68-67—204
Ricky Castillo 66-70-68—204
Adrien Dumont De Chassart 64-67-73—204
Lee Hodges 70-67-67—204
Jake Knapp 66-68-70—204
Hideki Matsuyama 69-70-65—204
Jordan Spieth 68-68-68—204
Daniel Berger 66-70-69—205
Bud Cauley 71-67-67—205
Ben Griffin 63-71-71—205
Russell Henley 65-73-67—205
Kensei Hirata 67-69-69—205
Takumi Kanaya 66-66-73—205
Robert MacIntyre 67-71-67—205
Taylor Pendrith 69-68-68—205
Chandler Phillips 66-69-70—205
Alex Smalley 64-70-71—205
Sam Stevens 69-68-68—205
Dylan Wu 69-66-70—205
Zachary Bauchou 71-68-67—206
Zac Blair 68-70-68—206
Daniel Brown 70-67-69—206
David Ford 66-68-72—206
Rico Hoey 69-70-67—206
Patton Kizzire 70-66-70—206
Maverick McNealy 66-66-74—206
Vijay Singh 68-70-68—206
Sahith Theegala 73-66-67—206
Sudarshan Yellamaraju 67-67-72—206
Ren Yonezawa 68-68-70—206
Pierceson Coody 68-70-69—207
Brice Garnett 66-69-72—207
Emilio Gonzalez 72-67-68—207
Kurt Kitayama 65-69-73—207
Matthew McCarty 67-72-68—207
Adam Scott 67-70-70—207
Vince Whaley 67-66-74—207
Doug Ghim 69-65-74—208
Tom Hoge 69-69-70—208
Hao-Tong Li 66-73-69—208
Denny McCarthy 65-73-70—208
Mac Meissner 65-74-69—208
Aaron Rai 69-70-69—208
Kota Kaneko 69-67-73—209
John Keefer 68-71-70—209
Michael Kim 67-68-74—209
William Mouw 70-69-70—209
Webb Simpson 70-69-70—209
J.J. Spaun 66-71-72—209
Zecheng Dou 68-71-71—210
Nick Dunlap 65-68-77—210
Brian Harman 68-68-74—210
Joe Highsmith 68-69-73—210
Mark Hubbard 69-69-72—210
Tom Kim 69-69-72—210
Matthieu Pavon 68-69-73—210
Seamus Power 67-71-72—210
Jordan L. Smith 68-69-74—211
Zach Johnson 68-70-74—212
Keith Mitchell 71-68-73—212
Billy Horschel 69-70-74—213
Chad Ramey 69-70-77—216

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

