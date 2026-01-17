Sony Open in Hawaii Scores

Saturday At Waialae Country Club Honolulu Purse: $9.1 million Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70 Third Round Davis Riley 67-64-67—198 Chris Gotterup…

Davis Riley 67-64-67—198 Chris Gotterup 63-69-68—200 Harry Hall 65-69-66—200 Kevin Roy 62-69-69—200 Ryan Gerard 69-64-68—201 John Parry 64-68-69—201 Nick Taylor 62-69-70—201 Corey Conners 70-67-65—202 Patrick Rodgers 66-67-69—202 Adam Svensson 65-70-67—202 Si Woo Kim 69-66-68—203 Seonghyeon Kim 63-68-72—203 Jacob Bridgeman 69-68-67—204 Ricky Castillo 66-70-68—204 Adrien Dumont De Chassart 64-67-73—204 Lee Hodges 70-67-67—204 Jake Knapp 66-68-70—204 Hideki Matsuyama 69-70-65—204 Jordan Spieth 68-68-68—204 Daniel Berger 66-70-69—205 Bud Cauley 71-67-67—205 Ben Griffin 63-71-71—205 Russell Henley 65-73-67—205 Kensei Hirata 67-69-69—205 Takumi Kanaya 66-66-73—205 Robert MacIntyre 67-71-67—205 Taylor Pendrith 69-68-68—205 Chandler Phillips 66-69-70—205 Alex Smalley 64-70-71—205 Sam Stevens 69-68-68—205 Dylan Wu 69-66-70—205 Zachary Bauchou 71-68-67—206 Zac Blair 68-70-68—206 Daniel Brown 70-67-69—206 David Ford 66-68-72—206 Rico Hoey 69-70-67—206 Patton Kizzire 70-66-70—206 Maverick McNealy 66-66-74—206 Vijay Singh 68-70-68—206 Sahith Theegala 73-66-67—206 Sudarshan Yellamaraju 67-67-72—206 Ren Yonezawa 68-68-70—206 Pierceson Coody 68-70-69—207 Brice Garnett 66-69-72—207 Emilio Gonzalez 72-67-68—207 Kurt Kitayama 65-69-73—207 Matthew McCarty 67-72-68—207 Adam Scott 67-70-70—207 Vince Whaley 67-66-74—207 Doug Ghim 69-65-74—208 Tom Hoge 69-69-70—208 Hao-Tong Li 66-73-69—208 Denny McCarthy 65-73-70—208 Mac Meissner 65-74-69—208 Aaron Rai 69-70-69—208 Kota Kaneko 69-67-73—209 John Keefer 68-71-70—209 Michael Kim 67-68-74—209 William Mouw 70-69-70—209 Webb Simpson 70-69-70—209 J.J. Spaun 66-71-72—209 Zecheng Dou 68-71-71—210 Nick Dunlap 65-68-77—210 Brian Harman 68-68-74—210 Joe Highsmith 68-69-73—210 Mark Hubbard 69-69-72—210 Tom Kim 69-69-72—210 Matthieu Pavon 68-69-73—210 Seamus Power 67-71-72—210 Jordan L. Smith 68-69-74—211 Zach Johnson 68-70-74—212 Keith Mitchell 71-68-73—212 Billy Horschel 69-70-74—213 Chad Ramey 69-70-77—216

