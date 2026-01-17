Sony Open in Hawaii Scores

Saturday
At Waialae Country Club
Honolulu
Purse: $9.1 million
Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70
Third Round
|Davis Riley
|67-64-67—198
|Chris Gotterup
|63-69-68—200
|Harry Hall
|65-69-66—200
|Kevin Roy
|62-69-69—200
|Ryan Gerard
|69-64-68—201
|John Parry
|64-68-69—201
|Nick Taylor
|62-69-70—201
|Corey Conners
|70-67-65—202
|Patrick Rodgers
|66-67-69—202
|Adam Svensson
|65-70-67—202
|Si Woo Kim
|69-66-68—203
|Seonghyeon Kim
|63-68-72—203
|Jacob Bridgeman
|69-68-67—204
|Ricky Castillo
|66-70-68—204
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|64-67-73—204
|Lee Hodges
|70-67-67—204
|Jake Knapp
|66-68-70—204
|Hideki Matsuyama
|69-70-65—204
|Jordan Spieth
|68-68-68—204
|Daniel Berger
|66-70-69—205
|Bud Cauley
|71-67-67—205
|Ben Griffin
|63-71-71—205
|Russell Henley
|65-73-67—205
|Kensei Hirata
|67-69-69—205
|Takumi Kanaya
|66-66-73—205
|Robert MacIntyre
|67-71-67—205
|Taylor Pendrith
|69-68-68—205
|Chandler Phillips
|66-69-70—205
|Alex Smalley
|64-70-71—205
|Sam Stevens
|69-68-68—205
|Dylan Wu
|69-66-70—205
|Zachary Bauchou
|71-68-67—206
|Zac Blair
|68-70-68—206
|Daniel Brown
|70-67-69—206
|David Ford
|66-68-72—206
|Rico Hoey
|69-70-67—206
|Patton Kizzire
|70-66-70—206
|Maverick McNealy
|66-66-74—206
|Vijay Singh
|68-70-68—206
|Sahith Theegala
|73-66-67—206
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|67-67-72—206
|Ren Yonezawa
|68-68-70—206
|Pierceson Coody
|68-70-69—207
|Brice Garnett
|66-69-72—207
|Emilio Gonzalez
|72-67-68—207
|Kurt Kitayama
|65-69-73—207
|Matthew McCarty
|67-72-68—207
|Adam Scott
|67-70-70—207
|Vince Whaley
|67-66-74—207
|Doug Ghim
|69-65-74—208
|Tom Hoge
|69-69-70—208
|Hao-Tong Li
|66-73-69—208
|Denny McCarthy
|65-73-70—208
|Mac Meissner
|65-74-69—208
|Aaron Rai
|69-70-69—208
|Kota Kaneko
|69-67-73—209
|John Keefer
|68-71-70—209
|Michael Kim
|67-68-74—209
|William Mouw
|70-69-70—209
|Webb Simpson
|70-69-70—209
|J.J. Spaun
|66-71-72—209
|Zecheng Dou
|68-71-71—210
|Nick Dunlap
|65-68-77—210
|Brian Harman
|68-68-74—210
|Joe Highsmith
|68-69-73—210
|Mark Hubbard
|69-69-72—210
|Tom Kim
|69-69-72—210
|Matthieu Pavon
|68-69-73—210
|Seamus Power
|67-71-72—210
|Jordan L. Smith
|68-69-74—211
|Zach Johnson
|68-70-74—212
|Keith Mitchell
|71-68-73—212
|Billy Horschel
|69-70-74—213
|Chad Ramey
|69-70-77—216
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.