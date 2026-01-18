Sony Open in Hawaii Par Scores

Sunday At Waialae Country Club Honolulu Purse: $9.1 million Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70 Final Round Chris Gotterup (500), $1,638,000 63-69-68-64—264…

Sunday

At Waialae Country Club

Honolulu

Purse: $9.1 million

Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70

Final Round

Chris Gotterup (500), $1,638,000 63-69-68-64—264 -16 Ryan Gerard (300), $991,900 69-64-68-65—266 -14 Patrick Rodgers (190), $627,900 66-67-69-65—267 -13 Jacob Bridgeman (123), $409,500 69-68-67-64—268 -12 Robert MacIntyre (123), $409,500 67-71-67-63—268 -12 Daniel Berger (86), $287,105 66-70-69-64—269 -11 Harry Hall (86), $287,105 65-69-66-69—269 -11 Lee Hodges (86), $287,105 70-67-67-65—269 -11 Taylor Pendrith (86), $287,105 69-68-68-64—269 -11 Davis Riley (86), $287,105 67-64-67-71—269 -11 Si Woo Kim (68), $220,675 69-66-68-67—270 -10 Jake Knapp (68), $220,675 66-68-70-66—270 -10 Pierceson Coody (54), $163,042 68-70-69-64—271 -9 Seonghyeon Kim (54), $163,042 63-68-72-68—271 -9 Hideki Matsuyama (54), $163,042 69-70-65-67—271 -9 Kevin Roy (54), $163,042 62-69-69-71—271 -9 Nick Taylor (54), $163,042 62-69-70-70—271 -9 Sudarshan Yellamaraju (54), $163,042 67-67-72-65—271 -9 Daniel Brown (43), $111,839 70-67-69-66—272 -8 Ben Griffin (43), $111,839 63-71-71-67—272 -8 Russell Henley (43), $111,839 65-73-67-67—272 -8 John Parry (43), $111,839 64-68-69-71—272 -8 Chandler Phillips (43), $111,839 66-69-70-67—272 -8 Bud Cauley (33), $72,475 71-67-67-68—273 -7 Corey Conners (33), $72,475 70-67-65-71—273 -7 Adrien Dumont De Chassart (33), $72,475 64-67-73-69—273 -7 Kensei Hirata (33), $72,475 67-69-69-68—273 -7 Patton Kizzire (33), $72,475 70-66-70-67—273 -7 Maverick McNealy (33), $72,475 66-66-74-67—273 -7 Jordan Spieth (33), $72,475 68-68-68-69—273 -7 Ricky Castillo (21), $49,898 66-70-68-70—274 -6 Brice Garnett (21), $49,898 66-69-72-67—274 -6 Takumi Kanaya (21), $49,898 66-66-73-69—274 -6 Michael Kim (21), $49,898 67-68-74-65—274 -6 Seamus Power (21), $49,898 67-71-72-64—274 -6 Sam Stevens (21), $49,898 69-68-68-69—274 -6 Sahith Theegala (21), $49,898 73-66-67-68—274 -6 Dylan Wu (21), $49,898 69-66-70-69—274 -6 Ren Yonezawa (0), $49,898 68-68-70-68—274 -6 Tom Hoge (12), $31,522 69-69-70-67—275 -5 Kurt Kitayama (12), $31,522 65-69-73-68—275 -5 Denny McCarthy (12), $31,522 65-73-70-67—275 -5 Mac Meissner (12), $31,522 65-74-69-67—275 -5 Adam Scott (12), $31,522 67-70-70-68—275 -5 Vijay Singh (12), $31,522 68-70-68-69—275 -5 Alex Smalley (12), $31,522 64-70-71-70—275 -5 J.J. Spaun (12), $31,522 66-71-72-66—275 -5 Adam Svensson (12), $31,522 65-70-67-73—275 -5 Vince Whaley (12), $31,522 67-66-74-68—275 -5 Zac Blair (8), $22,404 68-70-68-70—276 -4 David Ford (8), $22,404 66-68-72-70—276 -4 Emilio Gonzalez (8), $22,404 72-67-68-69—276 -4 Rico Hoey (8), $22,404 69-70-67-70—276 -4 Aaron Rai (8), $22,404 69-70-69-68—276 -4 Zecheng Dou (6), $20,930 68-71-71-67—277 -3 Doug Ghim (6), $20,930 69-65-74-69—277 -3 Hao-Tong Li (6), $20,930 66-73-69-69—277 -3 Matthew McCarty (6), $20,930 67-72-68-70—277 -3 Matthieu Pavon (6), $20,930 68-69-73-67—277 -3 Webb Simpson (6), $20,930 70-69-70-68—277 -3 Nick Dunlap (4), $19,929 65-68-77-68—278 -2 Brian Harman (4), $19,929 68-68-74-68—278 -2 Zach Johnson (4), $19,929 68-70-74-66—278 -2 John Keefer (4), $19,929 68-71-70-69—278 -2 Tom Kim (4), $19,929 69-69-72-68—278 -2 Joe Highsmith (4), $19,110 68-69-73-69—279 -1 Mark Hubbard (4), $19,110 69-69-72-69—279 -1 Keith Mitchell (4), $19,110 71-68-73-67—279 -1 Jordan L. Smith (4), $19,110 68-69-74-68—279 -1 Zachary Bauchou (3), $18,655 71-68-67-74—280 E William Mouw (3), $18,382 70-69-70-72—281 +1 Chad Ramey (3), $18,382 69-70-77-65—281 +1 Kota Kaneko (0), $18,109 69-67-73-74—283 +3 Billy Horschel (3), $17,927 69-70-74-71—284 +4

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.