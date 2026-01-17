Live Radio
Sony Open in Hawaii Par Scores

The Associated Press

January 17, 2026, 10:47 PM

Saturday

At Waialae Country Club

Honolulu

Purse: $9.1 million

Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70

Third Round

Davis Riley 67-64-67—198 -12
Chris Gotterup 63-69-68—200 -10
Harry Hall 65-69-66—200 -10
Kevin Roy 62-69-69—200 -10
Ryan Gerard 69-64-68—201 -9
John Parry 64-68-69—201 -9
Nick Taylor 62-69-70—201 -9
Corey Conners 70-67-65—202 -8
Patrick Rodgers 66-67-69—202 -8
Adam Svensson 65-70-67—202 -8
Si Woo Kim 69-66-68—203 -7
Seonghyeon Kim 63-68-72—203 -7
Jacob Bridgeman 69-68-67—204 -6
Ricky Castillo 66-70-68—204 -6
Adrien Dumont De Chassart 64-67-73—204 -6
Lee Hodges 70-67-67—204 -6
Jake Knapp 66-68-70—204 -6
Hideki Matsuyama 69-70-65—204 -6
Jordan Spieth 68-68-68—204 -6
Daniel Berger 66-70-69—205 -5
Bud Cauley 71-67-67—205 -5
Ben Griffin 63-71-71—205 -5
Russell Henley 65-73-67—205 -5
Kensei Hirata 67-69-69—205 -5
Takumi Kanaya 66-66-73—205 -5
Robert MacIntyre 67-71-67—205 -5
Taylor Pendrith 69-68-68—205 -5
Chandler Phillips 66-69-70—205 -5
Alex Smalley 64-70-71—205 -5
Sam Stevens 69-68-68—205 -5
Dylan Wu 69-66-70—205 -5
Zachary Bauchou 71-68-67—206 -4
Zac Blair 68-70-68—206 -4
Daniel Brown 70-67-69—206 -4
David Ford 66-68-72—206 -4
Rico Hoey 69-70-67—206 -4
Patton Kizzire 70-66-70—206 -4
Maverick McNealy 66-66-74—206 -4
Vijay Singh 68-70-68—206 -4
Sahith Theegala 73-66-67—206 -4
Sudarshan Yellamaraju 67-67-72—206 -4
Ren Yonezawa 68-68-70—206 -4
Pierceson Coody 68-70-69—207 -3
Brice Garnett 66-69-72—207 -3
Emilio Gonzalez 72-67-68—207 -3
Kurt Kitayama 65-69-73—207 -3
Matthew McCarty 67-72-68—207 -3
Adam Scott 67-70-70—207 -3
Vince Whaley 67-66-74—207 -3
Doug Ghim 69-65-74—208 -2
Tom Hoge 69-69-70—208 -2
Hao-Tong Li 66-73-69—208 -2
Denny McCarthy 65-73-70—208 -2
Mac Meissner 65-74-69—208 -2
Aaron Rai 69-70-69—208 -2
Kota Kaneko 69-67-73—209 -1
John Keefer 68-71-70—209 -1
Michael Kim 67-68-74—209 -1
William Mouw 70-69-70—209 -1
Webb Simpson 70-69-70—209 -1
J.J. Spaun 66-71-72—209 -1
Zecheng Dou 68-71-71—210 E
Nick Dunlap 65-68-77—210 E
Brian Harman 68-68-74—210 E
Joe Highsmith 68-69-73—210 E
Mark Hubbard 69-69-72—210 E
Tom Kim 69-69-72—210 E
Matthieu Pavon 68-69-73—210 E
Seamus Power 67-71-72—210 E
Jordan L. Smith 68-69-74—211 +1
Zach Johnson 68-70-74—212 +2
Keith Mitchell 71-68-73—212 +2
Billy Horschel 69-70-74—213 +3
Chad Ramey 69-70-77—216 +6

