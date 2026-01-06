Sirens extend win streak to 4 games, send Sceptres to third straight loss

TORONTO (AP) — Kristyna Kaltounkova scored twice, Kayle Osborne had a 31-save shutout and the New York Sirens topped the…

The victory extended New York’s winning streak to four games.

Elaine Chuli made 20 saves for Toronto, which had its losing streak extended to three games.

Kaltounkova tipped in a point shot from Jincy Roese 2:50 into the second period.

Just over a minute later, following a New York chance that caused a big scramble in front, Kaltounkova had a penalty shot opportunity after the officials called a closing hand on puck infraction against Ella Shelton. However, Kaltounkova rang her shot off the right post.

She added an empty-net goal with 6.5 seconds left in the contest.

The Sceptres made a push late, with under a minute remaining but couldn’t beat Osborne. Both sides played sloppily but the Sirens managed to take advantage of one opportunity.

The victory helped the Sirens move past the Minnesota Frost for second place in the PWHL standings, one point behind the Boston Fleet.

Up next

Sirens: Host Minnesota on Jan. 16.

Sceptres: Visit Boston on Jan. 14.

