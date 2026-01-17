Siakam, Pacers take on the Pistons

Indiana Pacers (10-32, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (29-10, first in the Eastern Conference) Detroit; Saturday, 7:30…

Indiana Pacers (10-32, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (29-10, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -12.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers visit Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in Eastern Conference action.

The Pistons are 7-3 against the rest of their division. Detroit averages 117.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Pacers are 2-7 in division play. Indiana is 4-19 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pistons’ 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 11.4 per game the Pacers give up. The Pacers are shooting 44.4% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 44.2% the Pistons’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Pistons won 122-117 in the last matchup on Nov. 25. Cunningham led the Pistons with 24 points, and Siakam led the Pacers with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cunningham is averaging 26.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pistons. Duncan Robinson is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

Siakam is averaging 23.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Pacers. Andrew Nembhard is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 6-4, averaging 114.7 points, 43.4 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 11.3 steals and 8.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 114.8 points, 40.4 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Paul Reed: day to day (personal), Cade Cunningham: day to day (wrist), Ausar Thompson: day to day (heel).

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: day to day (thumb), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Isaiah Jackson: out (concussion), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

