Sharks take on the Stars following overtime win

Dallas Stars (26-10-8, in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (22-18-3, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Dallas Stars after the Sharks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in overtime.

San Jose has gone 12-8-3 in home games and 22-18-3 overall. The Sharks have allowed 150 goals while scoring 134 for a -16 scoring differential.

Dallas is 14-4-5 on the road and 26-10-8 overall. The Stars have gone 13-1-4 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Saturday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Stars won the last matchup 5-3. Wyatt Johnston scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macklin Celebrini has scored 24 goals with 43 assists for the Sharks. Alexander Wennberg has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 25 goals and 27 assists for the Stars. Mikko Rantanen has three goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Stars: 4-3-3, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

