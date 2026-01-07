Sharks face the Kings in Pacific Division play

San Jose Sharks (21-18-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (18-14-9, in the Pacific Division) Los Angeles; Wednesday,…

San Jose Sharks (21-18-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (18-14-9, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -271, Sharks +219; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings face the San Jose Sharks in a matchup of Pacific Division opponents.

Los Angeles has an 18-14-9 record overall and a 4-1-4 record in Pacific Division games. The Kings have a +one scoring differential, with 109 total goals scored and 108 conceded.

San Jose has a 21-18-3 record overall and a 6-6-2 record in Pacific Division games. The Sharks are 19-6-2 in games they score at least three goals.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Sharks won 4-3 in a shootout in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has 15 goals and 14 assists for the Kings. Andrei Kuzmenko has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Macklin Celebrini has 23 goals and 41 assists for the Sharks. Pavol has scored six goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Sharks: 6-4-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.