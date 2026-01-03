Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 30 points as Thunder beat short-handed Warriors 131-94

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points and seven assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the short-handed…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points and seven assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the short-handed Golden State Warriors for a 131-94 win Friday night.

Stephen Curry sat out because of a left ankle sprain and backcourt mate Jimmy Butler became ill earlier in the day. Draymond Green rested, while Jonathan Kuminga missed the game with back soreness.

That left Steve Kerr’s starting lineup as Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Will Richard, Gui Santos and Quinten Post.

Kerr was optimistic Curry would play Saturday against the Jazz.

Gilgeous-Alexander shot 10 for 20 with three 3-pointers and converted all seven of his free throws for his seventh game in the last nine with 30 or more points — and now three straight. He had 38 points on 13-for-21 shooting with five 3-pointers in the last matchup against the Warriors.

Chet Holmgren contributed 15 points and a season-best 15 rebounds — two off his career high — as Oklahoma City (30-5) won a fourth straight following its first two-game skid of the season.

Richard had 13 points and five rebounds, Al Horford and Moody also scored 13 while Pat Spencer dished out 11 assists against the defending champion Thunder, who had lost their previous two road games but also won 124-112 at Golden State exactly a month earlier on Dec. 2.

Richard’s 3-pointer with 7:19 left in the second quarter got Golden State within 38-36 before Oklahoma City answered with a 19-0 run to go ahead 64-45 at halftime.

The Warriors had won two straight, five of six and three in a row at home, where they are in a stretch with 10 of 11 at Chase Center.

