Seth Jones won’t play for the US at the Milan Cortina Olympics, replaced by Jackson LaCombe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Seth Jones won’t play for the U.S. at the upcoming Milan Cortina Olympics because of injury.

USA Hockey announced Wednesday the Stanley Cup champion with the Florida Panthers was out and fellow defenseman Jackson LaCombe of the Anaheim Ducks would replace him on the 25-player roster.

Jones was injured when he was hit in the right collarbone by a puck during the Winter Classic against the New York Rangers on Jan. 2 and has not played since. He was going to be one of only a few newcomers to a group heavily comprised of members of the U.S. 4 Nations Face-Off team that reached the final before losing to Canada.

LaCombe, who recently turned 25, helped the U.S. win the world championships last year for the first time since 1933. His addition to the roster gives the U.S. six left-handed-shooting defensemen and just two righties: Brock Faber and Charlie McAvoy.

The U.S. begins play Feb. 12 against Latvia.

